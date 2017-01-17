3 shot dead in Jersey City [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption One woman and two men were shot and killed in front of a home on Fulton Ave. in Jersey City Monday night. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Jersey City Police are investigating. (FOX5NY) News 3 shot dead in Jersey City One woman and two men were shot and killed in front of a home on Fulton Ave. in Jersey City Monday night. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Jersey City Police are investigating.

- One woman and two men were shot and killed in front of a home on Fulton Ave. in Jersey City Monday night. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Jersey City Police were investigating.

Sources say it appears the shooting was a drug deal gone wrong. A vehicle has been recovered.

The identity of the victims have not been released. Sources tell Fox 5 News that one of the victims may be the shooter.

The incident took place near Corcoran St. shortly after 10 p.m. More than a dozen people gathered outside the crime scene overnight, several crying.

There may be multiple suspects in the shooting, according to police.