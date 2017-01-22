Nor'easter to bring heavy rain, fierce winds News Nor'easter to bring heavy rain, fierce winds A coastal storm is expected to heavily impact New York City, coastal New Jersey, Long Island and the Southern Hudson Valley through Tuesday.

- A coastal storm is expected to heavily impact New York City, coastal New Jersey, Long Island and the Southern Hudson Valley through Tuesday.

The Nor’easter will bring strong winds, heavy rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST.

Forecasts show winds could be gusting as high as 45 miles per hour in the city and more than 60 miles per hour on the coast.

The high winds may blow down trees and power lines, and power outages are expected.

Most of the region will see between 1 to 3 inches of rain and some places could see more locally. The rain will intensify later in the afternoon into the evening and then wind down during the day Tuesday.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned residents to prepare for possible coastal flooding.

I urge NY’ers to prepare for coastal storm impacting NYC, Long Island & Southern Hudson Valley tonight through Tues: https://t.co/yQgEJwHESt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 22, 2017

Personnel from @NYPDSpecialops are ready to be deployed if needed, as dangerous #nor'easter approaches #NYC bringing rough seas & high winds pic.twitter.com/0RNOkGKCB1 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 23, 2017

“As this storm could cause power outages across downstate and flooding for communities near the coastline, I am directing all relevant state agencies to be on alert and ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” said Governor Cuomo. “We will be closely monitoring storm conditions and deploying resources and equipment as necessary. I encourage all New Yorkers in these areas to plan ahead, avoid unnecessary travel, and above all else – stay safe.”

For a list of all-weather advisories and precautions, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.