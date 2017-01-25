Florida boy, 2, recovering after family dog attacks News Florida boy, 2, recovering after family dog attacks Miles Haefner's family and friends say he will likely have a scar down the side of his face for the rest of his life.

The 2-year-old Ormond Beach boy had plastic surgery Tuesday night after his family dog, a pit bull, attacked him in his home. Maryann Robles heard Haefner's screams and ran to help.

"It's bad all the way down his cheek, and I'm pretty sure some parts were all the way through," said Robles. "It was as deep as it could have gone. He was bleeding everywhere, screaming -- a mom's worst nightmare, really."

Rules for the residential community where the attacked happened states that no pit bulls are allowed.

Deputies say Haefner's mother told them the family received a dog from a friend a month ago and that the dog bit Miles once before, last weekend.

She said she took him to the hospital that time and was told by hospital staff said that animal control officers would contact her. They never did, according to a Volusia County spokeswoman, who said animal control never got called in the case.