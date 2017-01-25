Steph Curry's high school jersey retired, but daughter Riley steals spotlight

Credit: @OwenCannon25 @Esachtleben @Maye_TJ
Credit: @OwenCannon25 @Esachtleben @Maye_TJ

Posted:Jan 25 2017 11:32AM EST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 07:59PM EST

Steph Curry returned to Charlotte Tuesday night to retire his high school jersey at Charlotte Christian, but his daughter Riley stole the show.

During the special ceremony students posted a viral video to Twitter of  Riley in a dab off with one of the students.

Davidson College, Steph's alma mater, has also rebranded its student section in honor of Curry

The Hornets will take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.

FoxSports.com contributed to this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories