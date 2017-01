Shia LaBeouf arrested outside NYC museum

- Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.



At about 9 p.m., LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his neck in the process, according to the NYPD. They said he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

At about 12:40 a.m., LaBeouf was taken to the 114th Precinct where he was issued a desk appearance ticket for misdemeanor assault and for harassment.

He was released shortly before 4 a.m.



LaBeouf has spent the first few days of Trump's presidency swaying, dancing and repeating the phrase "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera outside the museum. The livestream is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running 24 hours a day for the next four years.



The camera went live the morning of the inauguration, along with a website inviting the public to show up and participate. LeBeouf has been a frequent, though not constant presence.



Technically, the project from LaBeouf and his performance art partners isn't about opposition to Trump, LaBeouf told The Associated Press in an interview conducted on Monday in front of the livestream camera.



"We're anti-division out here. Everyone's invited," LaBeouf said. "I'm just saying, `Be nice to each other."'



It's not immediately known what led to the alleged altercation Thursday morning.

It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.

With the Associated Press