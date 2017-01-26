Pitbull gives birth to 11 puppies, gently places them in 'foster mom's' lap

SPRINGFIELD, Utah (KTVU) - Being a new mom can be overwhelming. One foster dog shows that in an adorable video as she gets some extra help from her "foster mom."

The video shows Grayce, a pitbull, gently picking up her puppies and putting them in her foster mom's lap before getting some TLC for herself.

Grayce was neglected at her previous home, and needed a safe place to give birth to her puppies. She found a foster home with Stevoni Doyle three weeks ago. 

"She brought me all her pups. I've had lots of mommas and babies but never had one do this," said Doyle. 

