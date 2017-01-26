Trump calls Chelsea Manning ‘Ungrateful Traitor' after she blasts Obama

- President Trump has lashed out against classified document leaker Chelsea Manning, after she criticized former-President Obama and called him a weak leader.

In a column for The Guardian, Manning wrote, “Barack Obama left behind hints of a progressive legacy. Unfortunately, despite his faith in our system and his positive track record on many issues over the last eight years, there have been very few permanent accomplishments.”

"This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us. What we need as well is a relentless grassroots movement to hold that leadership accountable," she said.

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

In a tweet posted early Thursday, Trump said, "Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!"

In the days before his term ended, President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents.

