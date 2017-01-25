Long road to recovery: Fundraisers for wrong-way crash survivors

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - It was a deadly wrong-way crash along Interstate 10 at Loop 202 back in December.
Two people were killed, while two others were injured. For the first time, we're hearing from a friend of the survivors and how their friends are pitching in to help.
VIDEO: FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Fundraiser for Magic Pest Control crash victims
Brandon Gauna & Kyle Ruiz
www.gofundme.com/MagicPestControlFamilies-com
Pancake breakfast for Brandon Gauna & Kyle Ruiz
Jan. 29, 8am - 11am
New Mexican Grill
3107 S. Lindsay Rd., Suite 101
Gilbert, AZ 85295
www.facebook.com/events/565786100298690