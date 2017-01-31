Man fatally shot by police after stabbing spree in Hollywood; 3 injured [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FOX 11 photo. News Man fatally shot by police after stabbing spree in Hollywood A man went on a stabbing spree that left three people injured in Hollywood Tuesday before being fatally shot by police at a fast-food restaurant.

- A man went on a stabbing spree that left three people injured in Hollywood Tuesday before being fatally shot by police at a fast-food restaurant.

Firefighters and officers responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue, where the suspect stabbed a man riding a bicycle, authorities said.

The suspect then headed east, entered a Jack in the Box restaurant, and stabbed two more men, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and the man was a shot after a failed to subdue him using a stun gun, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not immediately available. The Los Angeles Times reported he was in his 30s.

It was unclear if he knew any of the victims, who were taken to a hospital.

Two had critical injuries and the third was in fair condition, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The non-critical patient's injury was not life-threatening, LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

A female was treated at the scene but declined to be taken to a hospital, Stewart said.

Video posted to social media showed people tending to a man at a table near a puddle of blood inside the Jack in the Box, while police guarded another man who was face down on the floor and motionless, a handcuff on one of his wrists.

Stabbing victim on Sunset Blvd. near Cahuenga was just taken away by ambulance. Someone else taken out of Jack in Box on a stretcher . — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 31, 2017

