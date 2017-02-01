Bulgarian cat hit by train gets bionic paws

Pooh, a cat in small Bulgaria village, has a new lease on life after he was likely hit by a train. Vets think he was chasing mice when he was hit.

Pooh's rear legs were torn and broken. When he arrived at a veterinary clinic he had multiple injuries with open wounds and protruding bones. It was unclear if he could live without his hind legs.

Pooh was given bionic legs and paws which are titanium implants in his body. External prostheses or shoes were placed on his paws.

Pooh had to recover for six weeks before testing out his new paws and legs.

"Pooh is the first cat in Eastern Europe with two bionics hind legs and the second in Europe," according to Let's Adopt Bulgaria.

Learn more about Pooh's recovery here.