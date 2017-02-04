Police: Suspect taken into custody for Karina Vetrano's murder

The DCPI has confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody in connection for the murder of Howard Beach jogger, Karina Vetrano.

According to the NYPD, DNA evidence has led to the arrest of 20-year-old Chanel Lewis of Brooklyn. Lewis was charged with second degree murder.

Vetrano, 30, went out for a jog, and when she didn't return home, her parents reported her missing. Her body was found in an undeveloped area near her in Howard Beach, Queens on August 2, 2016. The autopsy showed she was raped and strangled.

This comes a few days after Vetrano's parents called for the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to allow familial DNA matching in New York, which allows police to search the state and federal DNA database to see if a suspect's relative is in the system.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the encounter that led to Vetrano's death was a chance one, and authorities did not believe she and Lewis knew each other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.