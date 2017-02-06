Game ball handed over to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Super Bowl LII official logo | Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee News Game ball handed over to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII After a successful Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, the NFL handed over the game ball to Minnesota for the next Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII will be on Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Houston’s Super Bowl Host Committee had some advice for the Minnesota Committee in a Monday morning press conference.

“Have lots of fun and gets lots of sleep two weeks before the game.” Ric Campo, Chairman of the Houston Super Bowl Committee said.

To mark the countdown, Minnesotans from across the state created a virtual hand-off video.

In honor of the kick-off countdown, U.S. Bank Stadium, the 35W Bridge, the Lowry Avenue Bridge, IDS building and other Minnesota landmarks downtown will light up in “Bold North” colors at 6 p.m.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s “52 Weeks of Giving Campaign” starts on Wednesday and will present 52 Legacy grants to communities and organizations across the state that are committed to building a healthier and more active future for the state’s children.

There will also be a “Show Us Your Bold” rally at Mall of America on Friday at 5p.m. featuring Vikings players and community leaders.