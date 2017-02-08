Winter Storm Warning for New York City [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Snow forecast for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. News Winter Storm Warning for New York City The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the New York City area from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Long Island, New York City, northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut could get 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulation. Some locations could get even more.

Along with the snow, there are concerns about the wind. Winds from the north at 10 to 20 mph are expected with gusts of 30-35 miles per hour.

The NWS expects hazardous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibility. Visibility could drop to 1/4 mile at times. Blowing and drifting snow is possible. The temperatures will be around 30.

A Winter Storm Warning means there is expected to be significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your car in case of an emergency.

