Where to get the best deals on National Pizza Day

February 9 is National Pizza Day and there are plenty of ways to score great deals on your favorite pie!

Dominos

One large three-topping pizza for $7.99

Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99

Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99

Hungry Howie's

One large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99

Papa John’s

50 percent off regular price pizzas

40 percent off all online orders

Extra large three topping Pizza for $10

Papa Murphy’s

Online Only! $2 off any large pizza

All meat large pizza for $9

Online Only! $3 off any family size pizza

Heart Shaped Pizzas for $8



Peter Piper Pizza