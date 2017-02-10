160 arrested in SoCal immigration raids, ICE says News Protesters block traffic in DTLA amid reports of immigration raids Federal immigration authorities confirmed Friday they arrested about 160 foreign nationals in a series of Southland raids carried out over the past week targeting ``criminal aliens'' and others in the country illegally, but activists and some elected officials criticized the actions and offered support to affected immigrants.

- Federal immigration authorities confirmed Friday they arrested about 160 foreign nationals in a series of Southland raids carried out over the past week targeting ``criminal aliens'' and others in the country illegally, but activists and some elected officials criticized the actions and offered support to affected immigrants.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the raids were carried out in six Southern California counties beginning Monday and ending around noon Friday. The operations targeted ``at-large criminal aliens, illegal

re-entrants and immigration fugitives.''

ICE officials said about 150 of the people arrested had criminal histories, while five others had ``final orders of removal or had been previously deported.'' They noted that many of those arrested had prior felony convictions for violent offenses including sex crimes, weapons charges and assault, and some will be referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office for possible prosecution for re-entering the country illegally.

Details were not provided on the remaining people arrested, but ICE noted that during some raids, officers ``frequently encounter additional suspects who may be in the United States in violation of the federal immigration laws. Those persons will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and, when appropriate, arrested by ICE.''

The raids prompted an outcry that began Thursday afternoon from local immigrant-rights activists, who suggested the actions were a result of a stepped-up enforcement effort under the Donald Trump presidential administration, which has vowed to crack down on illegal immigrations and people living in the United States without authorization.

Officials with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles created a toll-free hotline -- (888) 624-4752 -- for affected immigrants to call for assistance and obtain access to attorneys. The group also began offering hourly training sessions to inform illegal immigrants about their legal rights.



ICE officials insisted, however, that while the raids represented an enforcement ``surge,'' they were ``no different than the routing, targeted arrests carried out by ICE's Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis.''

``The rash of recent reports about purported ICE checkpoints and random sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible,'' according to ICE. ``These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Individuals who falsely report such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support.''

But some elected officials criticized the immigration actions.

``President Trump has already ignited widespread fear and confusion in our immigrant communities with his executive order and divisive campaign rhetoric,'' said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. ``If the reports are accurate,

these raids only add to the anxiety about what's to come from this administration.''

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles, said she was ``outraged'' at news of the recent raids and suggested that some people who were targeted had no violent or criminal history.

``I am working with my constituents and the immigrant community to ensure they know their rights,'' she said. ``As this process moves forward, I will also ensure my constituents know what the next steps are, where

applicable."

EARLIER:

Angry over the latest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) roundups and deportations, protesters formed a line Thursday night in Downtown Los Angeles to block traffic.

The protest shut down Aliso Street and the on-ramps to the 10 and 5 freeways.

“Our families, other people’s families, our neighbors are scared,” protester Nancy Zuniga said. “It shouldn’t be that way, so our message here is we’re just not going to stay silent.”

Before taking to the street, demonstrators gathered in front of the detention center.

Organizers with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) said they were tipped off to Thursday’s sweep when neighbors and lawyers started calling their office.

“We sent our attorneys to the immigration detention center and there they found over 100 people who had been detained,” Angelica Salas, Ex. Dir. of CHIRLA, said.

A spokesperson with ICE said claims that a hundred people were arrested in a single day are “grossly exaggerated.”

The agency said it continues to target people who are a risk to community safety.

“ICE’S routine immigration enforcement actions are ongoing and we make arrests everyday,” the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

“They did their normal operation, but on a very large scale, and this is what has been promised under this Trump administration,” Salas said.

Demonstrators diverted rush-hour traffic for at least an hour while police blocked them from accessing freeway on ramps. They then marched from the detention center to city hall.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.