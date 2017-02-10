Gov. Cuomo helps rescue stranded motorist

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A motorist stranded on a New York highway during Thursday's snowstorm received assistance from a passer-by who just happens to be governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's motorcade was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County around 3 p.m.  when it came upon a driver stuck on a roadside snowbank in Hawthorne. 

Cuomo checked on the unidentified driver and then helped attach tow cables from his security detail's SUV onto the man's car.

The governor and his security team successfully pulled the car free. Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, tweeted out pictures of the snow rescue.

Thursday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow on New York City's northern suburbs.

