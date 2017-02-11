Pro-life and pro-choice protests flock to Planned Parenthood centers News Pro-life and pro-choice protests flocked to Planned Parenthood centers Pro-life and pro-choice supporters flocked to Planned Parenthoods in Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Tempe, and across the nation, holding signs and saying prayers.

Fox 10 went to the protest in Tempe, where protesters lined the intersection of Apache Boulevard.

"I don't think it's a woman's right to decide whatsoever. Yes, it's your body, but you have the baby inside you in your womb. You're supposed to take care of it, it's there for protection," said Rachel Wadsworth, a pro-life protester.

"Women then and now don't need to tolerate people regulating their wombs," said pro-choice advocate.

Both men and women were out supporting both sides.

"We have laws in society to keep things from getting chaotic, but outside of that, a person should be able to make their own choice," said Lance Turner.

Some were protesting the fact that Planned Parenthood is federally funded.

"To take tax dollar funds and to push it in one direction when it's contrary to what some American's believe, it isn't something that we should be proud of in this country," said Randall Rohannes, a pro-life protester.

"Planned Parenthood does more than just abortions and people want to defend Planned Parenthood and that means defending a lot of other things," said a pro-choice advocate.

Lisa Bevins helped organize the protest and says she'd like to see taxpayers money redirected.

"These federally qualified health care centers provide a wider range of services for women and their families without providing abortion," said Blevins.

Turner believes whatever a woman chooses, it should be peacefully, and that's why he's out here.

"It's about people being able to make their own choice and more than that, it's about women being able to come to this clinic without being harassed," said Turner.

Protesters say another protest is planned tomorrow in Glendale where people from both sides will once again, show up to speak out.