Fire in Disneyland parking structure damages several cars FOX 11 photo. News Fire in Disneyland parking structure damages several cars Flames and heavy smoke filled the inside of a Disneyland parking garage on Monday when multiple cars caught fire.

- Flames and heavy smoke filled the inside of a Disneyland parking garage on Monday when multiple cars caught fire.

Madison Napoli, who was leaving the park with her boyfriend, escaped the flames as they were driving out.

“We were driving through the smoke and it was rising so it was heavy and really dark,” Napoli said. “When we started hearing what sounded like explosions, that’s when it got a little scary for us.”

Anaheim Fire and Rescue raced to the structure to pinpoint the location of the car fire. It started around 4:40 p.m. on the second floor of the Mickey and Friends Parking Garage and then quickly spread.

“Because it’s such a tightly confined space with not a lot of air flowing, the smoke becomes very thick and it takes time to actually find the source of the fire,” Sgt. Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue said.

The thick smoke caused problems for Disneyland employees working at the parking garage. Paramedics treated seven Disney cast members for smoke inhalation, and four were taken to the hospital.

Park goers had to wait until the fire was extinguished and the investigation was near complete until they could retrieve their vehicles.

The flames damaged at least nine cars, four of them were a total loss, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but foul play was not suspected.

