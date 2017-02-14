Jose Andres to close DC restaurants Thursday in support of 'A Day Without Immigrants' strike News Jose Andres to close DC restaurants Thursday in support of 'A Day Without Immigrants' strike Renowned chef José Andrés announced all of his D.C.-area restaurants will be closed Thursday in support of “A Day Without Immigrants” strike.

Many immigrants in the restaurant and hospitality industries are expected to skip work on Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. A similar “Day Without Latinos” protest was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin earlier this week.

Andrés, a Spanish-American chef, has been publicly vocal in the past against Trump's policies. Two years ago, Andrés backed out of a deal to open a restaurant at Trump’s new Washington D.C. hotel that opened up last year after controversial comments Trump made about Mexican immigrants.

The celebrity chef said Zaytinya, Oyamel and all three of his Jaleo restaurants located in D.C., Maryland and Virginia will not open on Thursday.

Busboys and Poets also announced it will be closing on Thursday.

In solidarity with our immigrant tribe we will close for the day on Thursday for our staff to join in #ADayWithoutImmigrants. — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) February 15, 2017

Our founder/CEO @andyshallal is an immigrant. In light of recent policies we will close Thursday. #ADayWithoutImmigrants is not a good day! — Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) February 15, 2017

Bar Pilar in Northwest D.C. said it expects 17 employees, including its entire kitchen staff, to participate in the strike, according to Washingtonian. Several other restaurants in the nation’s capital are expecting to be short-staffed later this week as well.