Pet squirrel attacks, helps catch burglary suspect

- Some people have guard dogs, or maybe even a protective cat, but it’s an Idaho man's pet rodent that's being hailed a hero.

Adam says he thanked Joey by giving him his favorite treat – Whoppers, of course! Adam Pearl walked into his meridian home Tuesday and realized something didn't seem right.

Adam was immediately greeted by his pet squirrel, Joey, when he got home, but then he started noticing a few doors were open. After making his way back to the bedroom, his fear was confirmed once he started looking at his gun safe.

"I came in the front door... I saw snow prints out in the front driveway going to the back of the house, so I thought something was awry because no one usually goes through the yard," Pearl said. “And I started looking at it and saw the scratches that are around the locking area, and at that point, I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around."

Adam called Meridian police, and when Officer Ashley Turner came out to take a look, Joey just had to say, ‘Hello.’

"During her investigations, Joey had run in the bedroom, just screwing around like he always does, between her legs and kind of startled her. And she says, ‘Whoa, what was that?’” Pearl said, adding his reply. “Ahhh don't worry about that. That's just Joey, pet squirrel, ya know?"

Officer Turner asked Adam if Joey would bite.

"And I said, ‘Well, he usually doesn't bite, but you never know, cause he is a squirrel," Pearl laughed.

Officer Turner went on her way, only to return a few hours later with some of his stolen belongings and some unbelievable news.

"She said while she was questioning the individual, he had scratches on his hands, so she asked him, ‘So did you get that from the squirrel?’ and he says, ‘Yeah, damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn't stop until I left,’” Pearl said.

Now Joey the pet squirrel is being hailed a hero.