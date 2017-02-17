E. Oakland man who fired on neighbors, cops dies News E. Oakland man who fired on neighbors, cops dies The armed east Oakland man who fired on residents and responding officers Friday morning died several hours after he was taken into custody, sources told KTVU.

- The armed east Oakland man who fired on residents and responding officers Friday morning died several hours after he was taken into custody, sources told KTVU.

Police have declined to officially identify the man but sources have identified him as Jesse Enjaian. He was apparently pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital after he was arrested by police.

Initial reports of the shooting came in around 9:20 a.m.

Police initially responded to a call of a man armed with a rifle shooting in a neighborhood in the 9500 block of Las Vegas Avenue.

Chopper video showed the suspect spray painting breasts and a penis on a nearby home.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was in the street and began shooting at officers. The suspect fired multiple times according to Oakland police.

An Oakland police car was hit multiple times by rifle rounds Friday morning.

OPD patrol car struck multiple times by rifle rounds this morning. Suspect in custody and rifle recovered. pic.twitter.com/91pj41fKLs — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 17, 2017

An Oakland officer discharged his firearm, according to Oakland police. The suspect was struck twice by bullets. Police sources say he was hit in the ankle and shoulder. The suspect was detained and taken to a local hospital with injuries.

There are no reports of injuries to the officers nor community members.

Bishop O'Dowd High School in the area was on lockdown during the incident.

Eastbound 580 was closed at Golf Links Road. As of 10 a.m. eastbound 580 had reopened.

The scene is now secured.

ACTIVE SHOOTER: Near Golf Links and 580 on city streets. EB 580 closed. pic.twitter.com/bTE0MjzGhu — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

UPDATE: Shots are still being fired. EB 580 closed at Golf Links. No ETO pic.twitter.com/CKFpFuv0Ll — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

580 EB closed at Golf Links in #Oakland due to an active shooter on city streets. MEDIA: No staging area yet pic.twitter.com/zuVMiM3gac — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

At this point, additional details have not been released.