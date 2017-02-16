North Texas boy bakes cookies to help sick teacher News North Texas boy bakes cookies to help sick teacher A 6-year-old North Texas boy is making life sweeter for a teacher battling cancer.

Kiptin Fitzgerald’s Frisco ISD teacher, Ashley Moore, is fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was thrilled to see her smile when he brought her fresh-baked cookies at the hospital.

That’s when he got the idea to make more cookies and raise money for her. He wanted to help her pay her bills so she could focus on getting better and not have to worry about money. Kiptin has raised nearly $2,000 since he started selling cookies a few weeks ago.

He and Mrs. Moore visited the Good Day studio Thursday to share their story.

“She’s an awesome teacher and she needs to get better,” Kiptin said.

Mrs. Moore said Kiptin has visited her in the hospital several times. So when she got a call from his mom asking if they could visit a few weeks ago she just thought it was another visit.

“He then came over with an envelope and I was absolutely shocked. And we cried and… the world needs more Kiptins,” she said. “We wanted to share this story because there’s so much bad in the world right now and he is just 6 years old. And he’s been amazing.”

For more information about her cancer fight, visit https://mrsashleymoore.wordpress.com/2017/02/10/the-heart-of-a-6-year-old/. To order cookies, you can reach out to Kiptin’s mom at www.facebook.com/colleen.smithfitzgerald