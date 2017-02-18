EXCLUSIVE: Community rallies around teen stabbed during pregnancy News EXCLUSIVE: Community rallies around teen stabbed during pregnancy Samuela Wolfe was six months pregnant when she was stabbed multiple times, in a wooded area along Upton Drive in Kensington. Montgomery County Police said after the August 31st attack, that the mother was seriously hurt and the baby was in dire condition. But baby Ava was born three months early, via emergency C-section and weighed just two pounds six ounces. She's now five months old and has come a long way.

"He was just behind me, he caught me by surprise, I didn't even know. his hand was like right here, it was regular. He used to do that, but he never hurt me a day in my life, I was never scared of him. he just caught me by surprised he choked me and I was just out." said Wolfe.

Court documents say Dakota Brothers, 18, the baby's father stabbed Wolfe multiple times and later admitted to police that he did it because he wasn't ready to be a father. The Montgomery County State's Attorney charged him with premeditated attempted first degree murder, and Brothers is scheduled to go to trial in May.

"I woke up and I was like what is going on? And I was so bloody and I didn’t even know what happened. That time when I was laying down, I didn’t feel her moving at all," said Wolfe, as she remembers worrying about her unborn child.

But these days Wolfe is focused on moving forward. "The school is helping me graduate, letting me graduate. I'm thankful for them letting me graduate, it's hard," she says.

She is once again enrolled at Albert Einstein High School and is working toward attending Howard University. That means, her mother, Fatu, helps take care of baby Ava. With the hefty price tag of gear, in addition to the special formula and bottles needed for the premature baby, the family says the bills are stacking up.

That's where Karyn McCoy comes in, she was Samuela's speech pathologist in middle school and is now leading the effort to help get donations and support for the young mom.

"When I heard the story just as you said, we were all really blown away and pretty shocked and emotional about it to hear that," said McCoy. "Everybody knows, money's always needed when you have a little one. but in this situation, I guess even more so, with Samuela wanting to be back at school wanting to get her high school diploma."

The family also needs other donations such as diapers, wipes, baby girl clothing and gift cards for formula and speacial bottles. To donate items email: fatukoroma@yahoo.com