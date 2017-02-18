Laurel Canyon closed as crews repair giant sinkhole in Studio City News One person taken to hospital after sinkhole swallows two cars in Studio City A highly-trafficked portion of Laurel Canyon Boulevard remains closed Sunday as crews continue work to repair the 20-foot sinkhole in Studio City that swallowed two vehicles Friday. Firefighters rescued one woman trapped in her car in the sinkhole.

City teams, along with emergency contractors, were working to shore up the sinkhole. Crews say their goal is to get at least one lane in each direction of Laurel Canyon open by Monday morning.

`The sinkhole was probably caused by a combination of excessive rain and a possible sewer failure," city public works officials said. ``There were no sewer overflows and all the wastewater was contained in the sewer pipe."

Firefighters were sent at 8:16 p.m. Friday to the sinkhole at 4245 N. Laurel Canyon Blvd., two blocks south of Moorpark Street, Scott said.

Firefighters arrived to find one car upside-down in a large, dark sinkhole full of rushing water.

The single occupant was standing on the upside-down car, approximately 10 feet below street level, Scott said.

``Firefighters jumped into action and rapidly lowered an (20-foot) extension ladder down to the (48-year-old female) allowing her to climb out, and transported her to a local hospital in fair condition,'' Scott said.

The woman told firefighters that while she was driving, she felt the car pitch to the left, then it tumbled into the sinkhole and the airbags deployed. Water started coming into the vehicle and she tried to raise the windows, which didn't work, Scott said.

The woman said she was able to open the door and climb on top of the car and started screaming for help, according to Scott.

`She said she thought she was going to die,'' Scott said. ``Then she heard the firefighters yell back to her.''

The driver of the second vehicle that fell into the sinkhole was able to get out of the car unharmed, Scott said.

``The pavement continued to give way and the second vehicle fell in the sinkhole,'' Scott said.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard is closed in both directions, just north of the LA River bridge, north of Ventura Boulevard between Moorpark and Valley Spring.