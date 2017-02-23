NJ GOP lawmaker gets an earful at town hall News NJ GOP lawmaker gets an earful at town hall Rep. Leonard Lance, R-New Jersey, faced a packed house of constituents with plenty to complain about at a town hall in Branchburg. He was on the hot seat in a 90-minute back and forth, which reached a boil during a passionate exchange on President Donald Trump.

- Rep. Leonard Lance, R-New Jersey, faced a packed house of constituents with plenty to complain about at a town hall in Branchburg. He was on the hot seat in a 90-minute back and forth, which reached a boil during a passionate exchange on President Donald Trump.

The Republican lawmaker faced a range of issues. He called on people like a game of bingo. The first question was on the expected Obamacare repeal. Another focused on the Trump administration's ties to Russia.

While others stood and cheered, demanding a yes or no answer on whether the president should release his tax returns, Lance seemed to defer.

Outside, a crowd of 200 gathered. Many were frustrated with the ticketing process and pushed back on the narrative that events like this are attended by paid protesters.

Lance was ready for the heated debate. He was also aware that Democrats are looking to build a wave like the Tea Party to try to flip his seat and others to regain control of the Congress.

After the hour and half, Lance promised to hold his next event Saturday.