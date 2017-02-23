Dangerous trend of nitrous oxide abuse or ‘nozz' parties in SoCal

By: FOX 11 Digital Team

Posted:Feb 23 2017 01:47AM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 10:24PM EST

(FOX 11) - Remember as kids when we would take a big breath of helium out of a balloon and then laugh at how our voice sounded?

It's no longer funny, because teens are filling balloons with something much more dangerous -- and even sometimes deadly.

Victoria Spilabotte reports on the worrisome trend of nitrous oxide abuse or "nozz" parties in Southern California.

