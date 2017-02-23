Dangerous trend of nitrous oxide abuse or ‘nozz' parties in SoCal News Dangerous trend of nitrous oxide abuse or ‘nozz’ parties in SoCal Victoria Spilabotte reports on the worrisome trend of nitrous oxide abuse or "nozz" parties in Southern California.

- Remember as kids when we would take a big breath of helium out of a balloon and then laugh at how our voice sounded?

It's no longer funny, because teens are filling balloons with something much more dangerous -- and even sometimes deadly.

