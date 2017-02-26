Fight causes panic at New Jersey mall

- People were evacuated from Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Initial reports said that there was an active shooter on the scene, but the police later said that it was only an "altercation" that had taken place.

New 12 New Jersey reported that the fight escalated to chairs being thrown and in the panic some shoppers mistook the noise for gunfire.

People ran from the mall while others hid inside stores.

Johanna Emma Holt said she was in the mall in a Facebook post, writing: "It absolutely sounded like a gun!!! Hundreds of people running."

Wayne Police Department later said all things were clear and the mall reopened. There were no other details available and no reports of arrests.