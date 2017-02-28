Water main sinkhole swallows car in Hoboken

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 28 2017 08:28AM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 12:08PM EST

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - Police in Hoboken blocked traffic to Willow Ave. between 6th St. and 4th St. after a water main ruptured, again, in the Mile Square City Tuesday morning.

The rupture at Willow Ave. and 5th St. caused an SUV to collapse into a sinkhole.

Emergency personnel brought in a backhoe to pick the vehicle out of the ditch.

Water flooded streets, basements and cars throughout the area.

The water flow appeared to be lessening as of 8 a.m.

It is the third water main break in the city this year.

