Deputy shot, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

An Orange County deputy was shot multiple times on Tuesday near an apartment complex in Orlando. According to authorities, the deputy was shot near the Savannah at Park Central apartment complex. At 1:20 p.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted the officer was in stable condition and is expected to live.

So thankful! OCSO Sgt is in stable condition at ORMC after being shot by convicted felon. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017

According to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Sgt. Richard Stelter was shot on the scene while trying to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for robberies. Four deputies returned fire, and the suspect was killed.

"According to an eye witness, the actions taken by the deputy was appropriate," Demings said.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Christopher Redding Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OCSO, Stelter suffered multiple gunshot wounds, mostly to his upper extremities, but he is expected to be okay. Demings also said Sgt. Stelter has a wife and three children.

A 20-year-old woman who was also at the scene had a minor gunshot injury to the arm. It was also discovered that Redding had fired from a car while two children were in the back seat -- a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl. The children were unharmed and turned over to the grandmother, who was present after the shooting.

Deputy Stelter, 45, has been with the Sheriff's Office since 1996. The four deputies involved in the shooting are currently assigned to the Investigative Support Squad with experience ranging from 12 to 22 years with the OCSO. They will be temporarily reassigned to administrative duties for a minimum of one week, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to investigate the incident.

Last month, an Orlando police lieutenant was fatally shot while attempting to arrest a fugitive wanted for questioning in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. An Orange County deputy was killed in a traffic accident while responding to the shooting.

Deputies outside ER, tarp to conceal ambulance Bay at ORMC after a deputy was shot. #FOX35 pic.twitter.com/CO11Ccdyrm — Dana Jay (@FOX35danajay) February 28, 2017

BREAKING: @OrangeCoSheriff deputy taken by ambulance to ORMC after incident at Americana & Texas not far from Mall at Millenia. #Fox35 — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) February 28, 2017 PIO headed to scene of Officer Needs Help at Texas and John Young Parkway. 5100 block Picadilly Circus CT. No phone calls. Brief at scene. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017

The apartment complex is located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. That is located near the intersection of Americana Blvd. and S. John Young Parkway.