91-year-old World War II veteran works at supermarket News 91-year-old World War II veteran works at supermarket If you stop by the ShopRite in Flemington, New Jersey, a piece of American history might bag your groceries.



"We give you service with a smile," Archie Fagan says. "We are the best store in town."



He is 91 and full of life. The supermarket employee sold his business in 1989, so he doesn't have to work but he wants to so for the past 24 years, he's worked the aisles of the grocery store, 40 hours a week.



"I'm not one to retire, it's not in my forecast," he said.

Fagan was born in Philadelphia. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe. They spoke German and Yiddish at home, which helped when he joined the Army to fight in World War II.



"I was able to interrogate German prisoners so I was put in Army intelligence," Fagan says.



Fagan fought in the Battle of the Bulge, helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp, and served as a military observer in the Nuremberg trials. He has seen the darkness the world has to offer, still he radiates light.



"I have a lot of energy, I'm in good health, and I love what I do, where I'm at, and what I do," Fagan says.



The store manager says Fagan epitomizes customer service and if he could clone him, it would be a wonderful thing. One customer says he's the "mascot" of the store.



"I don't get tired, I just do my job," Fagan says.