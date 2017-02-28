Tonopah, Phoenix firefighters rescue man trapped in flooded minivan [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption @mrobisonfox10: Van from last night's water rescue in Hassayampa River bottom is buried in mud up to windshield. Water is still running. News Tonopah, Phoenix firefighters rescue man trapped in flooded minivan Authorities have rescued a man who was trapped inside a flooded minivan stuck in swift waters near Buckeye on Tuesday night. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

- An elderly man inside a car that was trapped on the Hassayampa River had to be rescued by fire crews Tuesday night.

According to information released by Phoenix Fire Department, Technical Rescue Teams, along with a helicopter, were sent to the area of 319th Avenue and Baseline to assist Tonopah Fire Department crews with a swiftwater rescue.

SkyFOX was over the scene, as the rescue happened. The man was taken by fire crews to dry land, and was later taken to a waiting ambulance.