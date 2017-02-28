GA teen who was visiting girl mistaken for burglar, killed

- An east Georgia man is accused of fatally shooting a suspected intruder without realizing his 14-year-old daughter had let the teenager into the home.

According to the Associated Press, Grovetown homeowner Derrick Fulton killed Jordan Middleton, 17, while investigating noises he heard downstairs at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Fulton told investigators he announced he was armed and told the suspected burglar to identify himself and upon giving a second warning, Fulton said he entered a guest bedroom.

Fulton told police Middleton ran out of the closet and he shot him once in the chest.

Investigators said Fulton's daughter had let Middleton into the home.

No charges were immediately filed in the case.

Middleton was a student at Groveton High School. The school issued the following statement about his passing:

"Grovetown High School has counselors, school psychologists, and social workers available for students who are struggling with this tragedy. It has been difficult for many of our students; however, we have received great support from our county office and community. Below are a few comments shared by some of Jordan’s teachers.

“Jordan was the type of kid that got along with everyone. He could give a joke and take one just as well. His humor and his charm will be missed.

“Jordan was respectful, often times quiet, and very smart

“Jordan was always extremely respectful. He was soft-spoken and just a kind young man. He was beloved by his friends."

Grovetown is located about 11 miles west of Augusta.

