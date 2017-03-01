Lego announces new set honoring the women of NASA

Lego is kicking off Women's History month in a big way, unveiling its latest set of minifigures: the 'Women of NASA.'

The set pays tribute to five female scientists and was designed by Maia Weinstock as part of the Lego Ideas contest.

Weinstock's design garnered the requisite 10,000 supporters for Lego to review it and her design then beat out 10 other projects that also reached 10,000 supporters between May and September 2016.

In her description for the project Weinstock writes, 'Women have played critical roles throughout the history of the U.S. space program... yet in many cases, their contributions are unknown or under-appreciated — especially as women have historically struggled to gain acceptance in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).'

Historic NASA employees Margaret Hamilton, Katherine Johnson, Sally Ride, Nancy Grace Roman and Mae Jemison are featured in the set.

The company says it is still working on final product design and pricing, adding that availability will be announced later in 2017 or early 2018.

Excited to be part of such a great group of women @LegoNASAWomen @LEGOIdeas @20tauri And even more jazzed about women in STEM! pic.twitter.com/inVzOieAkL — Dr. Mae Jemison (@maejemison) March 1, 2017

Everything is AWESOME! @LegoNASAWomen has been approved by #LEGO and will soon be available in stores!!! https://t.co/jCqq6ce9FM pic.twitter.com/Yj2ZOOiS1h — Lego NASA Women (@LegoNASAWomen) February 28, 2017