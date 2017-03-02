Gator catches huge fish at Trinity golf course News Gator catches huge fish at Trinity golf course Florida golf courses are known all over the world as some of the best. They're also getting a reputation for their wildlife - especially alligators.

A Pinellas County woman now has her own "Florida golf course gator" story to tell after one walked by her carrying a huge fish in its jaws.

Norma Respess was at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club when she saw the alligator carrying a fish of almost the same size.

Golfers watched as the alligator sauntered across a golf cart path and into to a water hazard.

"That's amazing, I've never seen that before," Norma can be heard saying from behind the camera.

"Wow! What a shot! He's holding onto that fish! Amazing!" the golfer said.

"I'm glad you got the fish," she said.

And then, the alligator makes its way to the pond for a very large meal.