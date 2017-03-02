Surprise! Denver Zoo quietly welcomes newborn giraffe

- While the nation remained captivated, waiting for a pregnant giraffe in New York to give birth on a live stream, a giraffe in Denver quietly gave birth to an adorable baby boy named "Dobby."

The mother, Kipele, gave birth to the reticulated giraffe at 3 a.m. March 1 measuring five feet tall and weighing 73 pounds.

Zookeepers and veterinarians at the Denver Zoo said they didn't even know until recently that Kipele was pregnant. Despite birth control, her stomach and udder were becoming larger and she was resisting attempts by veterinarians to do an ultrasound, the Denver Zoo said.

Eventually, they were able to confirm her pregnancy. "Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he's here, we're excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests," said Brian Aucone, Denver Zoo Senior Vice President for Animal Care & Conservation.

Dobby is not viewable to the public yet as mother and baby rest and bond in the zoo's giraffe building, which remains closed.

