Video of dangerous dirt bike stunt in California launches investigation

- A dangerous Southern California dirt bike stunt near a freeway caught the attention of the authorities.

A video posted on Kyle Katsandris’ Instagram account shows a dirt bike launching over cars traveling on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley. The mind-blowing footage showed the biker launching off a hill on one side above the freeway and landing the jump on the other side.

The key board warriors were out in full force. Where are you now #nolimits A post shared by @kyle_katsandris on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:29am PST

The stunt might have been seen as a success, but the biker and the group could be in for some legal trouble.

Local news outlets reported the California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the video.

