Oliver Funez, 18 News Teen accused of decapitating mother in US illegally A teenager in North Carolina accused of decapitating his mother at home is not a United States citizen and in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Bryan Cox, spokesman for ICE in the southern region, tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the agency has issued a detainer for 18-year-old Oliver Funez, an unlawful present Honduran national, following his arrest in Franklin County.

Funez was charged with first-degree murder Monday after a deputy responding to a 911 call saw the man walk out of a home in Zebulon with his mother's head in one hand and what appeared to be a large knife in the other.

Deputies found the body of 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado in the home. Two young siblings were also at home, but were unharmed, and a fourth child was at school.

North Carolina prosecutors are seeking a mental evaluation of Funez.

He was ordered held on Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.