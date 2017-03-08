ATF investigating NJ fire that killed boy, 1

- Federal authorities have joined the investigation of a fire that claimed the life of a 1-year-old and damaged several buildings and a church in Union City.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives national response team brings veteran investigators and state-of-the-art equipment to try to determine what caused the blaze.

The fire began in an apartment building on Summit Avenue early Saturday morning and spread to four nearby buildings and historic Sts. Joseph and Michael Church.

Investigators believe strong winds caused embers to jump from that apartment building to the church.

Eddie Gonzalez Jr. was found dead after the blaze was under control. His father, Eddie Gonzalez Sr., was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Firefighters were up against incredibly difficult conditions. The water from their hoses literally froze to power lines.

Over 60 people were displaced due to the fire and received temporary assistance from the Red Cross at Jose Marti Middle School.

With the Associated Press