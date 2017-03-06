S.C. 'giraffe mom' gives birth to baby boy

- A South Carolina woman who “broke the internet” when she mocked April the giraffe has given birth to a baby boy.

"He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!" Erin Dietrich said on Facebook Wednesday night. "Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11 p.m. tonight."

Dietrich became an internet sensation after going live on her personal Facebook page Sunday night, mimicking April, a 15-year-old pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York. For weeks now, millions of people, including Dietrich, have been tuning in to a continuous livestream set up inside April's enclosure, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby calf; however, she has yet to deliver.

April's live feed mainly consists of her standing around, eating, sleeping, walking toward the camera, going to the bathroom and looking into her mate's enclosure next door. The feed typically has between 65,000 to 100,000 people watching at all times.

Dietrich said her friends had been making fun of her for being obsessed with April's baby watch, so she decided to have some fun and ordered a giraffe mask from Amazon.

In Dietrich's first viral Facebook video, she walked around her bedroom for about eight minutes wearing the mask, and the result was absolutely hilarious.

"Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she joked.

The video garnered more than 30 million views and over 400 thousand shares on Facebook.

"I was not expecting this!" she told FOX 5's Katie Muse.

Wednesday afternoon, Dietrich went live again on Facebook from her hospital bed, still donning the infamous giraffe mask. Not long after, she gave birth to her son.

"Our hearts are overflowing," she said.

