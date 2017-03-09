Snow on the way for NYC region [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Snow is in the forecast for Friday, March 10, 2017. (FOX 5 NY) News Snow on the way for NYC region As much as five inches of snow is possible for the New York City area on Friday as a cold front makes its way into the region late Thursday.

Localized spots could see higher accumulations with central and southern New Jersey expected to receive only a coating of snow.

Meteorologist Mike Woods says snow fall should taper down by the early afternoon Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for New York City starting at 10 p.m. Thursday and ending at 2 p.m. Friday.

Alternate side of the street parking was suspended in New York City on Friday.

"We're expecting some snow for the Friday morning commute. New Yorkers should allow for extra travel time and be prepared for slick road conditions," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "We are also expecting extremely cold temperatures this weekend, so check in on your family, neighbors, the elderly, or others with increased health risks to make sure they are protected from the extreme cold."