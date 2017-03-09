Bloomingdale rapist Kendrick Morris sentenced to life News Bloomingdale rapist Kendrick Morris sentenced to life The man who raped, beat and left a teen girl for dead outside a public library eight years ago was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

Morris was originally sentenced to 65 years in prison for the crime, but appeared in court last month to request a lighter sentence.

He was granted the re-sentencing hearing after a Supreme Court decision that determined lengthy sentences for juvenile offenders are unconstitutional, and that they should have the opportunity for parole.

However, a re-sentencing hearing doesn't guarantee a lesser sentence. In Morris' case, it meant more time in prison. Now, instead of 65 years, he is sentenced to life.

Morris will be up for a sentencing review in 2031.

In 2008, Kendrick Morris -- then 16 years old -- was convicted for a brutal rape that left a young woman blind and paralyzed for life.

He attacked high school student Queena Phu as she was dropping off books at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library in Valrico. Morris dragged her behind the building, where he raped and beat Queena so violently, he robbed her of the ability to see, talk or walk on her own.