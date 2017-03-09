8-year-old boy says 'angels' helped him save his father's life

- He thought it was impossible: His 50-pound eight-year-old jacking up the same car it took all the might of him and his 17-year-old son to jack up the first time. Stephen Parker was working on his Toyota Prius with both of his sons in Sugar City, Idaho, when the car fell on him.

17-year-old, Mason had just gone inside the house with a cut hand, leaving only eight-year-old J.T. outside with his father. "I yelled to J.T. on the other side of the car, ‘Jack it up quick! Jack it up quick!'” Stephen recalled to EastIdahoNews.com. “I couldn’t move at all. I was totally trapped, and then I passed out. It was all in his hands, and I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no way he can jack up this car because it took my 17-year-old son and I both to jack it up the first time.”

J.T. adjusted the jack and gave it a try, jumping up and down on the handle as hard as he could. After about 15 minutes, the car began to raise off his father and J.T. ran inside to his family members to call 911. “All I remember is I felt peace,” Stephen said. “I remember seeing white, like a nice happy day. The clouds were going by, and everything was happy and peaceful.”

When asked how he got his strength to jack the car up off of his father, J.T. said, simply, "Angels." “We believe my grandpa, who passed on, and my sister who died were helping him,” Stephen added.

J.T. was one of 11 people to receive the "East Idaho Real Heroes" award last week from the American Red Cross of Greater Idaho. “This whole thing is a miracle. There’s no other way to describe it,” his mother said. “There’s no way that little boy could have done that. I just felt that it was a responsibility we now have to tell people that miracles still exist.”

