$42M San Francisco penthouse in the clouds could break records

- If you want to live in ultimate luxury in a penthouse that's the single tallest residence west of the Mississippi, now is your chance - for a cool $42 million.

The full floor penthouse at the 181 Fremont Residences in the city's SOMA district sits 700 feet above San Francisco offering 360 degree views of the city's major landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Transamerica Building, Treasure island and Sausalito.

The 6,941 square-foot penthouse encompasses the building's entire top floor, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, two kitchens, floor to ceiling windows, a wet bar with a wine tower and a private lobby entrance.

If the penthouse sells for asking, or close to asking, it will break a real estate record in San Francisco.