North Korea could have missile capable of striking US in 'the next few years'

A former CIA official made an alarming statement about North Korea’s ability to strike the U.S. with a ballistic missile.

Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, said the isolated nation is closer than people realize to developing a nuclear missile that could cross the ocean and strike the U.S.

“We can expect an [intercontinental ballistic missile] test this year with full capability within the next few years,” Klingner told Fox News.

North Korea has provoked the world by firing ballistic missiles in defiance of a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting the country from doing so. And those tests have sparked global fear that North Korea could soon attack foreign countries with nuclear weaponry.

In his annual address earlier this year, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un said the country was in the final stages of test-launching an “intercontinental ballistic rocket.” But some, including President Trump, have said the threats were intended to make the world shiver – but weren’t based on reality.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!” the president tweeted in January.

North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Read more on FOX NEWS.