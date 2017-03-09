Magic unicorn grants wishes for children at TGH News Magic unicorn grants wishes for children at TGH Tampa General Hospital's littlest patients made some very special wishes Thursday with the help of a magical fairy and her unicorn companion.

'Billy the Unicorn' and his fairy, Brittany, brought some happiness to the children staying at TGH through Brittany's non-profit, Unicorn Hugs, which brings miniature horses to those who could use a little cheer in the Bay Area.

Brittany Beard said, in spite of their travels around the country, this was their first visit to a hospital.

Billy is a therapy horse, and his positive impact is obvious on the faces of those he meets. There were lots of smiles and laughter during his visit to TGH, with many children petting his nose and mane.

Billy also has a special horn that grants a wish to anyone who holds it tight in their hand. The kids at TGH were eager to give Billy a pet and make a wish for healthier, happier days ahead. And the adults were pretty mystified, too.

Billy and Brittany travel around the Tampa Bay Area -- and the country -- spreading cheer wherever they go.

To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/ISawAUnicorn.