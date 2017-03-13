Video of Vallejo officer raises questions about excessive force News Controversial video of Vallejo officer arresting man raises questions of excessive force The Vallejo Police Department is facing questions of excessive force because of cell phone video showing an officer hitting a man during an arrest and pulling his gun on a crowd of onlookers. Vallejo Police have not said what led up to the arrest.

Vallejo Police say an employee of the Valero gas station at 1610 Fairgrounds Drive called police to report a man acting irrationally and confrontational, causing the employees to be frightened.

When officers arrived on scene, police say the suspect refused to cooperate and ran.

An officer chased the subject on foot for several minutes before the subject stopped on the center island in the middle of Fairgrounds Drive where a struggle ensued

Tensions were running high as the Vallejo Police officer struggled o take a man into custody after tackling him in the middle of the street.



The video, posted online over the weekend, shows the officer punching the man in the head and then later striking him several times with either his baton or flashlight.



You can hear the officer yell for the man to give him his hands. On the video you can hear bystanders questioning the use of force.

As back up arrived at the scene, the original responding officer pulled his gun and pointed it in the direction of onlookers before re-holstering his weapon.

Police arrested 23, year-old Dejuan Hall from Vacaville. He was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, resisting or threatening an officer with force and a probation violation

On Monday, Vallejo Police Chief , Andrew Bidou issued the following statement:

"It is important to note that the Vallejo Police Department reviews every instance of use of force by our officers. We are aware of the attention this particular incident has gained and therefore I have ordered a full and complete investigation to be conducted. I have complete confidence in our Internal Affairs Division and our use of force experts who will conduct this investigation. Upon completion, I will thoroughly review the entire investigation and personally make a final determination. I ask for your continued patience as proceed through this process."

