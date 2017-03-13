Missing Valrico woman found alive; estranged husband in custody News Missing Valrico woman found alive; estranged husband in custody A missing Valrico mother was found alive Monday, two days after she was spotted desperately trying to escape from an SUV at a drug store. Her estranged husband, meanwhile, was taken into custody suffering from what deputies believe is a self-inflicted wound to his neck.

Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee confirmed that deputies rescued Alisa Summers this morning from a home in Ruskin. The mother of five was apparently kidnapped Saturday, after Trevor Summers convinced the couple’s teenage daughter to leave a window open before he told her to drive off with the other four children.

“Apparently the 14-year-old was cooperating with him and left the window open,” Sheriff David Gee explained. “He took [Alisa] from the house or coerced her in some way.”

Alisa, 37, was last seen Saturday night in a Walgreens parking lot near Fishhawk Ranch, screaming for help and being forced into an SUV with her hands bound behind her back.

This morning, Sheriff Gee said, someone spotted the SUV in Ruskin and called deputies. They followed the vehicle to a waterfront home and swarmed. Trevor Summers, he said, was behind the wheel and Alisa was in the back.

“Mr. Summers did not cooperate,” Gee continued. “He did resist some coming out of the car.”

Trevor Summers, 39, was taken to the hospital for what Gee said appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound to his neck.

Detectives were interviewing Alisa to find out exactly what happened over the last two days. She had a wound on her wrist that “may have been” inflicted by Trevor, Gee said. He described her as OK but quite upset.

Over the weekend, Alisa's mother Donna Waryga told FOX 13 her daughter was "petrified" of her estranged husband.

Both Trevor and Alisa have injunctions against each other following a domestic dispute last month that Waryga said resulted in her daughter being held at knifepoint for hours.

