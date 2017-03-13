Hoboken tows cars from snow routes News Hoboken tows cars from snow routes Don't say you weren't warned. Exactly as the street signs in Hoboken, New Jersey, read, the city began towing cars off all of its snow routes starting at 9 p.m. Monday ahead of Tuesday expected snow storm.

The March nor'easter had been predicted to dump more than a foot of snow in the area. Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency while Hoboken got to work clearing the streets so plows can keep pace with the snow.

To make life a little easier for drivers, the city discounted parking at two of its municipal garages. But those spots filled up fast.

If you don't need your car for a week, a parking lot at Madison and 12 Street will be open to people who have valid parking permits on a first come, first serve basis but it won't be plowed and you won't be able to get your car until next Tuesday.