Free parking lots in Newark during snow storm

- Newark, New Jersey, is providing free parking for city residents who do not have off-street parking. That way, snow removal operations won't be impeded by cars parked on streets marked "No Parking When Road is Snow Covered" along designated Snow Emergency Routes.

Residents can park their cars in these lots from Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. through Wednesday, March 15, at 8 a.m. If you don't remove your car by that deadline, the city will tow it and charge you.

Also, if you leave your car on a Snow Emergency Route, it will get ticketed and towed.

This is the list of available parking lots during the snow event:

North Ward

Barringer HS - 80 Parker St

GHJ/ECC North - 24 Crane St

Benjamin Franklin - 42 Park Ave

First Ave - 214 First Ave

Park Elementary - 120 Manchester Pl

Ridge St - 735 Ridge St

Roberto Clemente - 257 Summer Ave

Technology HS - 222 Broadway

Elliott St - 721 Summer Ave

Abington Ave - 209 Abington Ave

Rafael Hernandez - 345 Broadway

East Ward

Ann St - 30 Ann St

Wilson Ave - 19 Wilson Ave

Lafayette St - 205 Lafayette St

South St - 104 Oliver St

Hawkins St - 61 Hawkins St

West Ward

West Side HS - 403 South Orange Ave

New Speedway - 701 South Orange Ave

Lincoln - 87 Richelieu Terr

Ivy Hill - 107 Ivy St

Mt Vernon - 142 Mt Vernon Pl

Camden Middle - 321 Bergen St

Camden St - 281 Camden St

South Ward

George W Carver - 333 Clinton Pl

University HS - 55 Clinton Pl

Malcolm X Shabazz HS - 80 Johnson Ave

Central Ward

Newark Leadership - 301 W Kinney St

Samuel Berliner - 70 Montgomery St

Newton St - 150 Newton St

Science Park - 260 Norfolk St

American History HS - 74 Montgomery St

Harold Wilson - 190 Muhammed Ali Ave

Cleveland - 388 Bergen St

Central HS - 246 18th Ave