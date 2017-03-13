Bon Jovi gives back: Rock band helps Valley man overcome medical crisis News Bon Jovi gives back: Rock band helps Valley man overcome medical crisis The study of Joe Dorosz's office is a time capsule of his career working with some of the biggest names in music as a drum tech.

"We've got Backstreet Boys, Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac," Diane Scappaticci said.

But sadly, that career was cut short after he suffered a massive stroke after spinal surgery.

"Came out of it fine, but then a couple days later, wasn't doing so well," she said.

Joe spent days in the hospital and by his side the whole time, Diane Scappaticci, his fiance. They were engaged just three weeks before his stroke after reuniting years later.

"It was devastating to say the least," she said. "I thought I was going to lose him."

She has been his constant caregiver and voice, as his speech has been affected from the stroke. It's also hard for him to get around and do most tasks. He sees multiple specialists and has been going to rehab, which is a drain on resources.

That's why a friend of the family started a GoFundMe page and to their surprise, Stevie Nicks and Bon Jovi both donated. In fact, Bon Jovi said he would match all donations made to the page.

"It's been huge, a huge salvation for us," she said. "it blew me away. I was just awestruck."

The donations will hopefully get Joe back to what he loves.

If you would like to donate to help Joe, you can visit his GoFundMe page by clicking here.